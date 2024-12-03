TNB, Siemens Energy cooperation, a catalyst for exploring green hydrogen usage technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The collaboration between Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Siemens Energy can be the catalyst for exploring innovative technologies and solutions for the use of hydrogen in Malaysia.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said this initiative is in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

In a post on X, Tengku Zafrul said TNB and Siemens Energy had signed a memorandum of understanding last year aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation of its thermal power plants, utilising green hydrogen produced from renewable energy resources.

He said this in conjunction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Germany beginning yesterday. Anwar kicked off his visit to Germany by visiting Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies.

Besides Tengku Zafrul, also accompanying the prime minister are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Germany Datin Paduka Dr Adina Kamarudin.

Siemens Energy operates in 90 countries and employs approximately 90,000 workers involved in the entire energy landscape - from conventional to renewable energy, grid technology to storage, and electrifying complex industrial processes.

Its factory in Huttenstrasse, Berlin, has about 3,400 workers involved in the assembly of gas turbines and electrolysis-based hydrogen production systems.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, and his entourage were taken on a tour of the facility and held discussions with the senior officials of Siemens Energy.-Bernama