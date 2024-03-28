TNG assists B40 families in Lembah Pantai

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go Group (TNG) today donated a total of RM30,000 worth of shopping vouchers to 80 individuals, from B40 families in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said single mothers in the area also received the conrtibution.

“Thank you to Touch ‘n Go Group for their continued commitment to assisting the Lembah Pantai community by providing support to those in need ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration. I truly appreciate this gesture,“ he said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

He also expressed gratitude to TNG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Praba Sangarajoo and the TNG Digital team for spending time with the local residents.

“May this contribution, to some extent, brighten their spirits as they prepare for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Praba in a statement said that each beneficiary of the contribution received RM300 for shopping in preparation for the Hari Raya celebration.

Together with the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament’s Office, the Group then hosted a shopping trip for 30 of the beneficiaries at a major shopping mall to shop for their Hari Raya outfits.

“We are honoured to collaborate with Fahmi and his team to Hari Raya cheer to the needy community of Lembah Pantai. Being a long-time resident of Lembah Pantai, we have fostered strong ties with the communities around us, and we are pleased to be able to support them in this meaningful way.

“We hope our contribution will help ease their burdens and add cheer during this festive season,” he said, adding that the group has fostered a strong spirit of community and contributed in various ways to the communities within Lembah Pantai during the Ramadan and Hari Raya festive seasons.

These include hosting iftar meals at the mosque, preparing and distributing bubur lambuk and providing infaq boxes (charity boxes) for needy families.-Bernama