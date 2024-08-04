STARTING April 25th, e-payment platform TNG eWallet users will be charged a 1% conversion fee for using their QR payment feature abroad. Previously, users only encountered this charge for manual credit card reloads exceeding RM1,000.

TNG Digital, the e-wallet’s operator, aims to curb the practice of “cashing out” credit card balances by reloading the e-wallet and transferring funds to bank accounts.

Additionally, the company seeks to offset the high costs associated with processing credit card transactions.

This applies to all cross-border transactions, meaning the fee is already included in the daily exchange rate you see at checkout.

As TNG eWallet sees increasing popularity for overseas payments, it is now available in 40 countries.

The move comes as TNG eWallet in February encourage its users to utilise debit cards or DuitNow bank transfers for e-wallet reloads, in order to prevent a 1% charge for reloads via credit card.

This remains free and offer advantages: DuitNow allows transfers as low as RM1 and boasts enhanced security features like biometric authentication.

While credit card reloads are still available, TNG Digital encourages exploring these free alternatives for a more cost-effective and secure experience.

