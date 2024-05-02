Tony Pua gives statement to police over his Facebook postings

KUALA LUMPUR: Former DAP national publicity secretary Tony Pua (pix) has given a statement to police here today to help in the investigation into five of his Facebook posts on social media that allegedly insulted the royal institution.

He was accompanied by his lawyer Norhaijan Omar at 1.13 pm and was seen leaving after one hour and 17 minutes.

He is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Law (D5) Division, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 in relation to his five Facebook postings.

“The police asked 60 questions but it (the process) did not take long as repeated questions were asked,“ Pua said.

“After this, I was asked to hand over my personal laptop and they also asked for the password to access my Facebook page.”

The Bukit Aman CID, when contacted by Bernama today, confirmed that Pua was present and had been interviewed at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters here this afternoon. -Bernama