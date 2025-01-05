10,000 expected at Labour Day celebration at Axiata Arena

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 10,000 workers from both the public and private sectors are expected to join today’s national-level Labour Day 2025 celebration at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here which will be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The event, which brings together representatives from trade unions, statutory bodies, as well as public and private sector organisations, serves as a platform to honour workers’ contributions in driving national development in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

Themed ‘Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa’, this year’s celebration recognises the vital role of workers as the backbone of the country and key implementers of the aspirations of sustainability, justice and well-being.

At the event, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a special address and launch the MADANI Worker Card initiative along with the MyFutureJobs mobile application.

Anwar will also present the Labour Day Awards to celebrate the achievements of outstanding workers, employers, trade unions and media representatives, including two new categories introduced by the Human Resource Ministry, namely the National Public Service Worker Icon Award (Senior Management) and the Best Media Agency Award.

In conjunction with the celebration, various programmes are being held including pocket talks, a Labour Day Run, a special Friday sermon, the Forum Perdana Ehwal Islam, and a career carnival offering over 10,000 jobs.