Mitsubishi Motors expands presence in Klang Valley with new Kajang 3S Centre

MITSUBISHI MOTORS MALAYSIA (MMM) and authorised dealer Millennium Autohaus Sdn Bhd have officially opened a new Mitsubishi Motors 3S Centre (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) in Kajang, further strengthening the brand’s footprint in the Klang Valley. This latest development brings the number of Mitsubishi 3S centres in the region to 19, underlining the company’s commitment to growth and customer service excellence.

The new showroom is strategically located at Lot 1872A, Jalan Semenyih, Kajang 43500, Selangor, and is well-positioned to serve the growing customer base in Kajang and its surrounding areas. Set on a 15,800 square-foot plot of land, the 9,600 square-foot facility is designed to provide a comprehensive Mitsubishi brand experience, combining both sales and after-sales services under one roof for enhanced convenience.

According to Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Shinya Ikeda, the opening of the new outlet in Kajang is a reflection of MMM’s ongoing partnership with Millennium Autohaus and their shared dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Ikeda stated that the launch not only strengthens the brand’s presence across the Klang Valley but also affirms Mitsubishi’s focus on meeting customer expectations at every stage of vehicle ownership.

The Kajang 3S Centre will feature Mitsubishi’s acclaimed models, including the award-winning Mitsubishi Triton and the highly popular Mitsubishi XPANDER. The Triton remains a strong contender in the pick-up segment with its reliable performance and robust capabilities, while the XPANDER has garnered significant popularity among families for its spacious cabin, contemporary design, and practical functionality.

This latest facility marks the second outlet for Millennium Autohaus, following the successful establishment of its first dealership in Kota Damansara in September 2021. With this new addition, Millennium Autohaus continues to expand its reach, supporting Mitsubishi’s ambition to deliver top-quality vehicles and services across Malaysia.