Trader ordered to enter defence on charge of grieviously hurting wife

JOHOR BAHRU: A trader was ordered by the Sessions Court here today to enter his defence for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his wife three years ago.

Judge Fatimah Zahari ordered Rosmaini Abd Raof, 41, to enter his defence after finding the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case, but set Jan 24 to decide the date for the defence trial.

Rosmaini was charged with committing the offence on Jahidah Nordin @ Sylvester, 46, who was then his third wife by slapping her face and hitting her on the head and hands, as well as kicking her back, at an apartment in Kampung Aman, Larkin here at 6 am on May 4, 2021.

Lawyer TC Lim, representing Rosmaini, then informed the court that his client would testify under oath.

Deputy public prosecutor Bari’ah Jalil prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Hazeem Mohd Norizan held a watching brief for the victim’s family.

Rosmaini, who is charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same law, faces imprisonment for up to 14 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The case received public attention as the woman, who was a civil servant, was reported to be pregnant at the time of the incident and was seriously ill and in a coma.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy via surgery on Nov 30, 2021.

On March 15 last year, the Seremban Syariah Lower Court reportedly granted the fasakh (dissolution of Islamic marriage) application by Jahidah’s family.–Bernama