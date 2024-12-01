MALACCA: The vehicle-free zone initiative introduced by the Malacca Historic City Council in August last year has been criticised by vendors and business owners, especially in the Medan Samudera area.

Last month, Jalan Bendahara to Lorong Bukit Cina, said to be the busiest stretch of road in the city and covering 2.4km, was closed by the council for 72 hours as a trial for the initiative.

A 45-year-old local vendor who wants to be known as Mas, and owns a shop specialising in local food items, said she had few customers from morning until noon, following the start of the road closure.

“Due to the ongoing road closure, it is difficult for the bus that carries tourists to reach the shopping area due to constraints imposed such as limited parking spaces, making it inconvenient for it to reach designated locations.

“The impact of the road closure on parking availability is affecting the seamless flow of tourist traffic to the shopping area.

“It has created logistical challenges for transport and visitor access.”

Mas said the initial six-hour road closure in August last year did not impact her business, but the closure implemented last month did due to the low influx of customers.

She said the road closure has significantly diminished her motivation to run her business.

“Despite the ongoing discussions between representatives of the Medan Samudera shopowners and the council, there is still no indication of any improvements.”

Another vendor, Ikhwan Khamis, 28, said his 15-year family venture of selling craft items is significantly affected by the road closure.

“The primary issue revolves around the insufficient availability of parking spaces in the area. Families, especially those with children and elderly members, find it inconvenient to walk to the shops.

“Potential customers are likely to refrain from making purchases due to the inconvenience of walking while carrying many items,” he said.

Ikhwan also claimed that the council has not introduced any initiative to support the vendors despite the problems they are facing.

“To assist the vendors in replenishing our stocks, the council should issue an exemption pass that allows us to enter the area with our vehicles.

“The local authority and council must promptly come up with plans and implement effective solutions to address our issues.”

Ikhwan said while he is able to support his family, especially since the initiative was launched during the holiday season, he is concerned about the challenges that may arise.

“Vendors and rickshaw peddlers have been warned by the authorities not to participate in any protest or demonstration in regard to the road closure.

“The rickshaw peddlers in the area were told that engaging in any protests could result in the revocation of their operating licences,” he claimed.

When contacted by theSun, the council declined to comment on issues raised by the vendors.