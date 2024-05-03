Traders, vendors urged to keep prices reasonable

PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has urged traders and vendors at food festivals to sell their products at reasonable prices so that all parties can profit.

This comes after several users on X and TikTok expressed dissatisfaction about the prices of food items that ranged between RM15 and RM55 at some food festivals.

Its enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam told theSun that while the government encourages such festivals as they represent an opportunity for traders to boost revenue, the ministry also wants them to be more ethical as vendors.

“We acknowledged the price hike and believe it may be influenced by factors such as food preparation costs, logistics and space rental.

“While there are locations under local authority jurisdiction that offer spaces for rent at low cost, some vendors or promoters sublease them at higher rates.”

He said the ministry does not set rules for the price of items sold at food festivals, but traders are subject to the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Section 10 of the Act mandates that traders display the price tags of goods, while Section 14(1) addresses situations where traders unreasonably inflate prices, which could lead to significant market price hikes. Traders engaging in such practices risk receiving notices under Section 21 of the Act.

“Traders must also adhere to Section 12 of the Weights and Measures Act 1972, which requires the use of legally valid weighing and measuring instruments to ensure fair and accurate transactions, and Section 14(1) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which prohibits traders from displaying prices that might mislead consumers.”

Azman said the laws aim to protect consumers and maintain fair pricing practices, particularly at events such as food festivals, where visitors may be susceptible to unreasonable pricing.

“However, at the moment, the ministry has not received any complaints of prices being high at food festivals,” he said.

The Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association Malaysia president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said while the prices of raw materials are among the factors that compel vendors to raise prices, he believes high rental rates also play a part, prompting traders to increase their prices to maintain profit margins.

“Rental should be reduced so traders are not burdened and can price their products more reasonably. All parties involved must plan food festivals carefully to make them affordable and accessible,” he said, adding that it is possible to make food festivals affordable and appealing to locals and tourists.

Rosli also said food festivals do not seem to showcase the country’s culinary diversity but merely sell what is available at pasar malam, instead of promoting hard-to-find dishes that can attract locals and tourists.

“If what is sold at food festivals are common dishes, there would be little incentive for visitors to attend, especially if the prices are also high.”

Rosli urged organisers to carefully plan food festivals to focus on attracting tourists, with fixed dates and suitable locations, and promoting the country’s unique cuisines.

“Since such festivals are held only a few times a year, organisers must maximise their appeal to visitors and benefit vendors as well. Catering to foreigners provides the potential to enhance the tourism sector and serve as an opportunity to promote our traditional cuisine and popular destinations.”