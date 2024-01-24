Training aircraft’s front tyre comes off during landing at LTAM - CAAM

MALACCA: The front tyre of a Piper PA-28-181 training aircraft was reported to have come off, believed to be due to a failed landing gear, at the Malacca International Airport (LTAM) this afternoon.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer, Captain Datuk Norazman Mahmud, stated that no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred around 3.07 pm.

“The training aircraft with registration number 9M-ITX, operated by the International Aero Training Academy (IATAC), is believed to have failed to land properly, resulting in the detachment of the front tyre.

“This incident involved a trainee pilot, and he is reported to have suffered no injuries,“ he said in a statement here last night.

He added that the light aircraft was redirected from the runway at 3:35pm and taken to a nearby hangar for further inspection.

He said that the airport resumed operations at 4.12pm after all safety inspections were completed.

“Further investigation will be carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Police of Central Malacca ACP Christopher Patit, confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident this afternoon.

He said that, however, no police investigation was opened, and the case was referred to the relevant agency. - Bernama