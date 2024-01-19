Trial of Najib’s SRC RM27 million money laundering case starts September

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has set five days in September to hear Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s three other charges of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds amounting to RM27 million.tyrr

Judge Muniandy Kannyappan fixed the dates after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul informed the court that the prosecution is still considering the representation sent by the former premier last August.

At the start of the proceedings, Mohd Ashrof informed the judge that the prosecution needed time to consider the representation, thus, he requested another date for case management.

“Due to circumstances, the prosecution cannot make decisions in representation sent by Shafee & Co. We humbly request for more time, My Lord,” said the prosecutor.

To this, Najib’s lead counsel said since the case has been hanging for many years, the court shall order acquittal and discharge of his client.

“My Lord, this matter (the money laundering charges) was part of the SRC matter. There have been too many case managements that have been fixed previously.

“We can see the difficulties of the prosecution...therefore, we are asking the court to order acquittal and discharge to my client,” Muhammad Shafee said, adding that it is also appropriate in the interest of the justice of Najib.

To this, Mohd Ashrof disagreed and asked the court to fix one more date for case management.

At this juncture, judge Muniandy countered that the case must proceed with trial as the accused was charged in 2019.

“After having considered the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, and in lieu of the fact that it is only a case management date today, this court will proceed to fix the trial date.

“If the prosecution is unable to proceed with their case on that day (Sept 17), the defence is at liberty to file for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) or a DAA,” the judge said.

The court then set Sept 17, 18, 19, 23 and 24 to hear the case.

The court also fixed March 12 for case management to the prosecution update on the representation.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib claimed trial to the three charges of money laundering by accepting proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014, under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

He faces a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if convicted.

The former Pekan Member of Parliament is currently serving a 12-year term in Kajang Prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.-Bernama