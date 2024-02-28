Tuanku Zara graces ‘Leaving No One Behind’ HPV vaccination programme

IPOH: Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim today graced the launch of the national-level ‘Leaving No One Behind’ human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme organised by the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) here.

Present were Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Perak Menteri Besar’s wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin.

The programme witnessed approximately 500 young women aged 13 to 20 in the Tambun parliamentary constituency receiving free HPV vaccine, which protects against genital warts and most cases of cervical cancer.

The free HPV vaccination initiative carried out with the close cooperation of NCSM, members of Parliament, government agencies, and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also aims to identify young women from less privileged and disabled groups in all parliamentary constituencies nationwide to be HPV-vaccinated, hence leaving no one behind, involving 300,000 doses of HPV vaccine worth RM90 million.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah in her speech, said that cervical cancer could be a significant burden for any woman and that HPV vaccination can prevent them from being diagnosed with such a complicated disease.

Hence, she said it is important to spread awareness of this matter among the public.

“Prevention is better than cure. This (HPV) vaccine plays a huge role in preventing cervical cancer. When we say prevention, we want all our young children, our daughters, to be protected from cervical cancer,” she said.

Meanwhile, NCSM managing director Dr M Murallitharan said that cervical cancer is the third most common cancer affecting women, with about 40 per cent of cervical cancer cases being diagnosed late, at stages three and four.

“For those diagnosed at these later stages, their five-year survival rate is as low as 23 to 32 per cent. Low awareness of cervical cancer and challenges in obtaining screening and HPV vaccination contribute to these percentages.

“Through the programme, NCSM aims to completely eradicate these statistics because, indeed, cervical cancer can be effectively prevented through screening and HPV vaccination,” he said.

At the event, Tuanku Zara also presented appreciation awards to sponsors and NGOs that contributed to the success of the programme.

Among the sponsors was the Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM), consisting of 16 member companies, collectively contributing RM3 million to the programme.

Immediate past president of LIAM Loh Guat Lan (she) in a statement said their commitment not only to providing financial support but also to working closely with NCSM to ensure that 100,000 eligible teenage girls nationwide receive the vaccination.

“This initiative aligns with LIAM’s broader goal to support Malaysia’s healthcare system and reduce the risk of cervical cancer, the third most common cancer among women in Malaysia.

“This financial commitment serves a significant corporate social responsibility aspect for LIAM, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to saving lives and contributing to the well-being of the community,” she stated. -Bernama