Tunku Ampuan Pahang: Women must focus on their health to ensure family's wellbeing

KUANTAN: Women should focus on their health first so that they can take care of their families well, according to the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Tunku Azizah said women are pillars in a family who play important roles in various aspects including health.

“I want all the people of Pahang to be healthy, consume less sugar, eat vegetables because health is the most important thing. If you are not healthy, how can you take care of your household...,“ the Tengku Ampuan said.

Tunku Azizah said this at a dinner in conjunction with the Tengku Ampuan’s return to Pahang after completing her responsibilities as Permaisuri Agong.

Also present at the event was Pahang Association of Wives and Women Members of the Malaysian Civil Service (Puspanita) patron Datin Seri Burhah Mohammed, who is also the wife of Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

In addition to the health aspect, Tunku Azizah also reminded women to give their children a good education as this can change their lives and eradicate poverty.

The Tengku Ampuan also shared her desire to visit every district in Pahang, and will publish the ‘Air Tangan Tengku Ampuan Pahang’ cookbook which is a collection of recipes from her own ‘kitchen’ that the Tengku Ampuan has collected since childhood.

In the meantime, Tunku Azizah expressed her appreciation to the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who always supports her in whatever matters she undertakes.

“Behind every woman is also a man...Tuanku (Al-Sultan Abdullah) who has given me the trust to carry out my duties,“ the Tengku Ampuan also said.

The dinner was attended by 576 women representing 38 women’s organisations in Pahang. -Bernama