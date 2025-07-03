Teacher loses over RM200,000 to bitcoin scam

KUANTAN: A teacher lost over RM200,000 after he fell victim to a non-existent investment scheme through WhatsApp last November.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 59-year-old received a message from an unknown number on WhatsApp and was drawn to a Bitcoin investment package that promised high returns within a short period.

“The victim then made 20 cash transactions totalling RM228,460 into 10 different bank accounts and only realised he had been scammed when he was asked to transfer more money. He then lodged a police report,“ Yahaya said in a statement today.

He advised the public to verify online investment opportunities before making any transactions to avoid falling victim to fraud. and not to be easily swayed by schemes promising lucrative returns.