BAYAN LEPAS: Inspections by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) at Ramadan bazaars nationwide have found no complaints of excessive food price hikes so far.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Dr Fuziah Salleh said that in addition to Ramadan bazaars, monitoring teams also conducted checks at public markets, wet markets, supermarkets, and grocery stores, finding no unreasonable price increases.

“However, there have been media reports about food price hikes. But our inspections indicate that there has been no sudden or unjustified increase,“ she said at a press conference after visiting the Northern Zone-level Bazar Ramadan Rahmah (BRR) 2025 at Bazar Ramadan Jalan Mahkamah here today.

Nevertheless, Fuziah said KPDN had received 307 complaints related to traders failing to display price tags and issues concerning weighing and measuring instruments.

She urged consumers to report any unreasonable food price increases through the Aduan Suri service by scanning a QR code, assuring that KPDN would take action within 24 hours.

“Therefore, the public is encouraged to be KPDN’s strategic partners by providing information or complaints so that the ministry can curb trader misconduct or any violations of the law,“ she said.

Fuziah added that from January 2023 until March 6 this year, Aduan Suri had received 36,770 complaints, with 142 from Penang this year and 1,879 at the national level.

Earlier, she launched the BRR under the Payung Rahmah programme in Penang, aimed at reducing living costs by offering the Menu Rahmah at RM5 and below.

She said that out of 95 BRRs involved, 10 were in Penang.

“We are also offering discount cards to traders selling the Menu Rahmah, allowing them to purchase raw ingredients from our Rahmah sales without any limit, unlike regular consumers.

“For example, they can buy 10 chickens at once, compared to only two for regular consumers. This helps them reduce costs and continue offering the Menu Rahmah for the benefit of low-income groups,“ she said.

Additionally, Fuziah said every trader offering the Menu Rahmah at BRR would receive an e-wallet incentive of RM100 and a Caltex petrol card worth RM50 for fuel purchases at the designated petrol stations.

She added that KPDN was still welcoming applications for the incentive as an encouragement for more traders to participate in the Menu Rahmah initiative.

“As of today, 25 traders in Penang have joined, and we hope more will come forward to offer the Menu Rahmah to consumers,“ she said.