Tunku Azizah hopes Pahang Regent’s feat in climate action will inspire people

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has expressed hope that Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s feat in climate action will inspire many.

Sharing her son’s achievements, Tunku Azizah said his vision and activism had inspired her as it reminds everyone of the role youth can play in climate action.

“He reminds me that my generation did not do enough for the environment and sadly, many of the negative impacts to the global climate have been a consequence of my generation. There is hope in our youth.

“He tells me that it’s the responsibility of the young generation to address the negative impacts of climate change as he is blessed to be in a position of some influence. He sees it as his responsibility to try to lead the youth of Pahang to address climate change and achieve net zero by 2030,” Her Majesty said.

Tunku Azizah said this in her royal address at the Climate Talks for a Green Future event at the Turkish Pavilion in Dubai today, in conjunction with the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Her Majesty was invited to speak at the Turkish Pavilion by Turkiye First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Tunku Azizah’s keynote speech text was shared with Bernama by Istana Negara.

In her address titled The Future of Our World is Young: Why the Youth Should Lead Climate Action, Tunku Azizah also expressed admiration and support towards the Pahang Regent’s firm actions in mitigating environmental issues despite facing dissent.

“I am so proud of him and stand by his side for our planet’s future. I hope that his efforts will encourage the other youth in the rest of Malaysia and hopefully, the rest of the world to do their part in climate action. So this is my call – let’s call on our governments and parents to listen to our youth.

“Alhamdulillah, we have our youth who have the energy and vision to make those changes to save our planet. Let us encourage and support them and make their future sustainable, bright and hopeful,” Her Majesty said.

Tengku Hassanal’s accomplishments include successfully persuading the Pahang state government to commit to be a net zero state by 2030, persuading the state government to gazette a large area of land to be the first tiger reserve in Southeast Asia and producing a blueprint for conservation for the state in his vision for climate action.

According to Her Majesty, Tengku Hassanal will be giving keynote speeches tomorrow at the Malaysian and Singapore Pavilions on ‘Forging Green Economy’ as well as ‘Biodiversity and Water’ on Dec 6 at the Malaysian Pavilion.

COP28 is taking place from Nov 30 to Dec 12 in Dubai.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday for a special visit which ends on Dec 4. - Bernama