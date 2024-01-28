Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim appointed as Regent of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim has been appointed as the Regent of Johor, with the ceremony taking place at Istana Bukit Serene on Sunday (Jan 28).

This appointment is in anticipation of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s ascent to the federal throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Wednesday (Jan 31).

The appointment, made upon the advice of the Royal Council under Clause 9(1)(d) and (3) of the Johor State Constitution 1895, remains valid as long as Sultan Ibrahim assumes the responsibilities of the Agong.

Henceforth, the heir to the Johor throne will be known as His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, The Regent of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim is scheduled to ascend the throne at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur, on Jan 31 as the 17th King of Malaysia, reigning for five years.

Tunku Ismail, born on June 30, 1984, in Johor Baru, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Tunku Ismail, known for his keen interest in polo and football, has been the Johor Football Association president since Feb 16, 2012.

He had previously been appointed as Regent on several occasions, the latest being on June 16, 2022, during a period when Sultan Ibrahim took a brief respite from his royal administrative duties.

Furthermore, Tunku Ismail married Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor on Oct 24, 2014, and the couple has been blessed with four children: two sons and two daughters, namely, Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim, and Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah.