Missing UK teen found safe in KL, no injuries or trauma reported

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenager from the United Kingdom, David Renz Galletes Balisong, who was reported missing for the past three months, was confirmed not to have suffered any trauma or injuries after being found at a hotel in Jalan Pudu near here, last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the condition was obtained from a medical examination of the 17-year-old teenager at Cyberjaya Hospital and the victim was handed over to his mother in safe condition.

“The victim will be brought back to Britain because the victim’s visit visa expires today and now the teenager has been handed over to the KLIA Criminal Investigation Division (BSJ) for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil said initial investigations found that the victim allegedly left his home in Britain due to a disagreement with his family and came to Malaysia on June 6.

He said the teenager was found following information received from social activist Uncle Kentang before a team from the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters found Balisong at the hotel at 5.17 pm.

The outstanding student from Cheadle, Greater Manchester left home in the early hours of June 6 and boarded a flight alone from Manchester to Kuala Lumpur and turned off his phone upon arriving in Malaysia.

The teenager reportedly sent an email to his mother for the last time on July 9 and among the contents of the email was Balisong’s message for family members not to look for or worry about his condition, besides praying for them to succeed in life and apologising for his actions.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar in a statement said initial investigations found that the teenager arrived in Malaysia alone and stayed in several locations around Kuala Lumpur before being found.

Shazeli said the teenager was also found to have no local contacts and was entirely dependent on cash brought from his country of origin.

“The discovery of the teenager allows further investigations to be carried out to ensure the safety and welfare of the individual involved,“ he said.

Shazeli in the same statement also expressed his appreciation to the community for continuing to show concern over the incident, as well as calling on the public not to make any speculation that would affect the dignity or confidentiality of the parties involved. - Bernama