Tunku Mahkota Ismail: Leaders aren’t about attendance or appearance, they resolve people’s problems

JOHOR BAHRU: His Royal Highness, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Ibrahim (pix), Regent of Johor, said today that being a leader was not about attendance or apperance, but about ensuring the problem of the people are resolved.

The Regent stressed that his main focus was to ensure healthcare facilities in the state and development were carried out and that it solved the people’s needs.

“I have been speaking about the conditions of hospitals in Johor since 2018. When the government did not provide funds to repair the damage to hospitals in Johor, His Majesty made a personal contribution to ensure the burnt and damaged facilities in the hospitals were repaired.

“I would like to see these hospitals built on time and start operating as soon as possible to serve Johoreans,” the Regent posted on Facebook today after visiting the site of the Pasir Gudang Hospital here today, together with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor state secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

During his visit, Tunku Mahkota Ismail was given a detailed presentation of the presentation of the Sultanah Aminah II Johor Bahru Hospital and Pasir Gudang Hospital projects and took a look at the Pasir Gudang Hospital mock-up.

“Both soon-to-be-built hospitals will be important in providing better medical facilities to Johoreans in the future and help accommodate patients from other hospitals in the state,” the Regent added. -Bernama