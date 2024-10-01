Two Colombians among six nabbed in connection with housebreaking syndicate

SHAH ALAM: Police have smashed a housebreaking syndicate with the arrest of six people, including two Colombians, in several raids in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the two Colombian men and four locals including two women, aged between 45 and 62, were arrested on Jan 3.

Mohd Shuhaily said with the arrests, police have solved 10 housebreaking cases in Selangor and nine in Johor, involving losses totalling RM1.9 million.

The syndicate, which has been active since October last year, targeted luxury houses by impersonating goods delivery men, he told a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters here today.

“If there are no occupants at home, they would break in. The loot would be sold to a buyer, a 55-year-old local woman, at a shopping centre in the Klang Valley,” he said.

Following the arrests, police inspected five locations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur and seized an assortment of goods, including 64 branded wristwatches, 79 jewellery items, 146 pieces of foreign currencies and RM1,821 in cash.

“All the suspects have been remanded at the Shah Alam district police headquarters until today and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said police had received 75 reports on the Dubai Move as of 7 am today, and they were being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505 (B) of the Penal Code.

He also said police were studying blogger Raja Petra Raja Kamarudin’s statement on his YouTube video which alleged that PAS Members of Parliament would be arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

He said although no reports had been received so far, police were still investigating the matter, including whether it had elements of creating public anxiety by asking people to take to the streets. -Bernama