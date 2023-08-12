Two die in East-West Highway crash

IPOH: Two men were killed in a crash involving a car and a trailer at KM 20 of the East-West Highway on the Tasik Banding route heading towards Gerik today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations Division) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a report about the incident at about 5.17 pm.

He said that when the machinery arrived at the scene of the incident, it found that the Proton Wira car the two victims were travelling in collided with a trailer carrying sawdust. The two male victims, in their 30s, were trapped inside the car.

“Firefighters removed the victims using rescue equipment (hydraulic cutter/spreader),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that both victims were confirmed dead at the scene and the bodies were sent to Gerik Hospital for further action, while the lorry driver and his assistant were unhurt. The operation ended at 7.39 pm.–Bernama