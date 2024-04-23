Two directors charged with cheating man of RM1.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: Two directors of a mining company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to the charge of cheating a man in the sale and purchase of sand, involving payment amounting to RM1.2 million, seven years ago.

See Chew Hoon, 47, and Ng Lee Teong, 55, together with Kok Chung Fui, 50, who was already charged in the court earlier, are charged with having a common intention to cheat Loh Yee Meng, 43, by deceiving him in business dealings in sand, prompting the man to hand over money amounting to RM1.21 million, which he would not have handed over if he had not been duped.

They allegedly committed the offence at a hotel at Persiaran Hampshire, Jalan Ampang, here, between Aug 27 and Oct 26, 2017.

The charge is framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, and whipping, and is also liable for a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Akmalzatul Mohamed Nawi offered bail of RM300,000 in one surety for each accused and asked both accused to surrender their passports to the court until the disposal of the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Joy W. Appukuttan, who represented the two accused, asked for a lower bail at RM20,000 as they have to support their families.

Judge Datin Sabariah Othman allowed bail of RM80,000 with one surety for each accused, in addition to them having to surrender their passports to the court and report to the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case.

The court set May 23 for mention.