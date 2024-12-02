Two families flee as wooden homes gutted

ALOR GAJAH: A total of 12 people, from two families, fled in time from a fire which gutted two semi-detached wooden houses in Lorong Zakaria in Alor Gajah town, here, this morning.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said that in the 11.22 blaze today, the two semi-permanent structures were almost 100 per cent burnt, but no casualties or injuries were reported among the occupants.

“The first house was inhabited by a family of three, while the second house was occupied by nine people, and both families managed to flee to safety.

“The fire was successfully extinguished by noon and the cause of the fire and estimated losses of both families are still under investigation,” he said here, today.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that it received an emergency call at 11.23 am, before three machines, a water tanker and 18 firemen were deployed, and arrived at the scene five minutes later.–Bernama