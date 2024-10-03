Two fishermen from Kg Baru Beserah reported missing

KUANTAN: Two fishermen were reported missing when they did not return to the jetty in Kampung Baru Beserah, here, after a sea fishing trip yesterday.

Kuantan District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu stated that they were informed at 11.52 am today about the incident involving Zahari Sidek, 57, and Zakaria Ramli, 57, both residents of Beserah.

According to the information, the two men went to sea around 7 am yesterday and were supposed to return to the jetty at 6 pm, he said.

He mentioned that it is believed that they were last sighted fishing approximately 47 kilometres from the coastline, by their friends who were on their way back to the jetty around 3 pm.

“Based on the information received, there were eight boats that went out fishing, and all except the victims’ boat, returned to the jetty,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari highlighted that, according to reports, the fishermen had brought global positioning system (GPS) equipment and life jackets but did not have their mobile phones.

Search and rescue operations for the two men are currently underway, he added. - Bernama