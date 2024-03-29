PETALING JAYA: Two passengers have died after a tour bus they were travelling in skidded before overturning at Kilometer 51.4 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK).

Bentong District Police Chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar stated that 13 other passengers were injured. Two of them, including the bus driver, were reported to have suffered severe injuries, according to Sinar Harian.

Five passengers were reported to be safe and did not suffer any injuries.

Zaiham stated that the deceased victims were sent to Bentong Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured victims were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.

He also refuted allegations that victims were stuck under the bus that has since gone viral on social media.

18 firefighters from the Bentong Fire Department were present at the scene to carry out rescue operations.