Two killed in car-trailer crash

KUANTAN: Two people were killed when the car they were in crashed with a trailer near Kampung Sungai Miang, Pekan last night (Dec 26).

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that the department received a distress call at 8.22pm and a team of firefighters rushed to the location.

The crash involved a Perodua Kancil, which was believed to have crashed with the trailer, causing the car to be torn in two and catch fire.

“A man, believed to be the driver, was thrown from the vehicle, while the woman was caught in the car and perished in the subsequent fire,” he said in a statement, adding that both victims died on the scene and their remains were handed to the police for further action.

The driver of the trailer was unharmed. - Bernama