Two killed in express bus-car collision in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: Two people were killed in a collision between an express bus and a car near Gertak Buaya Bridge in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, at about 5 am today.

Pasir Mas District Police Chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed identified the victims killed in the crash as Nurul Suhaila Mohamad Othman, 21, who was a passenger in the car, and the bus driver, Ayub Che Soh, 49.

Both died at the scene, he said, adding that the crash occurred when the driver of the car, a Honda, Accord, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with the oncoming express bus.

“Following the collision, the bus veered into the right side of the road and crashed into an electric pole, killing its driver. The car driver was seriously injured and sent to Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama