Two killed in road crash near Baling

ALOR SETAR: Two people were killed in a road accident involving two vehicles in Kampung Ketemba, Jalan Baru Kulim-Baling-Gerik, near Baling yesterday.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat, in a statement, identified the victims who died in the 5.20 pm incident as Mohammad Syawal Mohd Sukri, 29 and Rokiah Kassim, 59.

He said Mohammad Syawal was driving a Proton Persona that was carrying four other passengers while Rokiah was in a Perodua Kancil that was driven by another individual.

Shamsudin said the Kancil driver had lost control of the vehicle before veering into the opposite lane and colliding head-on with the Persona.

Rokiah died at the scene while Mohammad Syawal succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.

Three others were injured, he added. -Bernama