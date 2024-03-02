Two lorry drivers killed in seven-vehicle crash

IPOH: Two lorry drivers were killed when pinned in their vehicles in a road crash involving seven vehicles at Kilometre 288.1 of the North-South North Highway near Gopeng here this morning.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations in Perak, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the accident involved three lorries and four cars.

The drivers of two of the lorries, one laden with metal structures and the other, with sugar, were pinned in their seats and died at the scene, he said in a statement today.

The accident caused traffic jams for several kilometres on both highway directions, with spillage of sugar from one of the lorries involved at the crash site. Cleaning work in the area is in progress.

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia Berhad, through its X account, stated that traffic at the location of the incident was not moving.

“Please exit to the Simpang Pulai Toll Plaza (southbound) and Gopeng Toll Plaza (northbound). Traffic is heavy at the Gopeng and Simpang Pulai toll plazas, please plan your journey,“ it said. - Bernama