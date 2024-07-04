Two men arrested for illegal firecracker sales in Machang

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested two local men for selling various types of firecrackers and fireworks without a valid permit, valued at RM1,730, at the Ramadan bazaar in Dataran Kemahkotaan, Machang, last Saturday.

Machang District Police chief, Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin, said the two men, aged 18 and 51, were apprehended during a police inspection of their stall at the bazaar.

The duo have been remanded for three days, starting today for investigation under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“We urge the public to refrain from selling firecrackers and fireworks without a valid permit,” he said in a statement today.