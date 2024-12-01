  1. Local

Two mule account holders held over non-existent loan scams

Supt. Kamarul Rizal Jenal–BernamapixSupt. Kamarul Rizal Jenal–Bernamapix

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested a man and a woman believed to be the mule account holders of fraud syndicates through which the victims recently lost a total of RM14,547.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the suspects, aged 51 and 20, respectively were nabbed separately on Wednesday (Jan 10).

“A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Bayan Lepas after a victim from Bayan Baru lodged a report. The victim had suffered a loss of RM10,668 after being duped in a non-existent online loan.

“The man was arrested in Bayan Lepas in connection with a police report in Sungai Korok. He acted as a mule account for the syndicate that deceived victims with non-existent online loans, causing a loss of RM3,859.50,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Both suspects have been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.–Bernama

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image