Two mule account holders held over non-existent loan scams

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested a man and a woman believed to be the mule account holders of fraud syndicates through which the victims recently lost a total of RM14,547.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the suspects, aged 51 and 20, respectively were nabbed separately on Wednesday (Jan 10).

“A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Bayan Lepas after a victim from Bayan Baru lodged a report. The victim had suffered a loss of RM10,668 after being duped in a non-existent online loan.

“The man was arrested in Bayan Lepas in connection with a police report in Sungai Korok. He acted as a mule account for the syndicate that deceived victims with non-existent online loans, causing a loss of RM3,859.50,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Both suspects have been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.–Bernama