Two policemen on remand for extortion

JOHOR BAHRU: Two policemen were arrested yesterday for allegedly extorting RM2,000 from a man at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar, in a statement today, said the two policemen, aged 32 and 33, who were on duty at BSI, were arrested at 1.50 pm following a report lodged by the victim, who is a local.

He said the 29-year-old man claimed that he was blackmailed by the two policemen last Tuesday (April 2).

According to the victim, he was going through an immigration check at the BSI when the two policemen arrested him because of a criminal offence and demanded RM2,000 to avoid arrest, ed and detained in the police lockup, read the statement.

Kumar said the two policemen are on remand for three days until April 8 for investigation under Section 385 of the Penal Code.