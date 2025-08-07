Thai prosecutors charge 23 in deadly Bangkok skyscraper collapse

BANGKOK: Thai prosecutors have indicted 23 individuals and companies in connection with the deadly collapse of a Bangkok high-rise during an earthquake.

The 30-storey building crumbled moments after a 7.7-magnitude quake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing thousands in the neighbouring country.

The tower, intended for Thailand’s state audit office, was the only structure in Bangkok to collapse, resulting in 89 fatalities, mostly construction workers.

The abrupt collapse triggered a legal investigation into the incident.

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General confirmed the case has been forwarded to a criminal court, with a verdict expected within months.

“Investigators agreed to indict 23 individuals and legal entities over professional misconduct and forged documents,“ the office stated.

The indictment names 16 individuals and seven firms, including an architectural company and a Chinese construction business.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the allegations.

Separately, justice department investigators previously revealed they were examining the quality of construction materials used in the building.

Among those charged is Premchai Karnasuta, a prominent Thai tycoon and executive director of Italian-Thai Development (ITD).

Premchai, 71, faces up to 10 years in prison and a 200,000 baht ($6,000) fine if convicted.

This is not his first legal trouble, as he was previously jailed for poaching protected wildlife in 2021.

He was released early in 2023 under a clemency programme for good behaviour. Public filings show Premchai owns nearly 12 percent of ITD shares.

He was detained in May pending trial. – AFP