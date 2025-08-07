Federal Court to rule on Najib’s house arrest appeal on Aug 13

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has scheduled August 13 to announce its decision on the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ appeal regarding an alleged additional document linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest request.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Najib’s lawyer, confirmed the date to Bernama.

A three-judge panel reserved judgment on July 9 after hearing arguments from both sides.

The appeal stems from the Court of Appeal’s January 6 decision to send Najib’s application back to the High Court for further review.

The High Court had initially dismissed Najib’s bid for judicial review concerning the purported document.

Najib is currently serving a six-year prison term following his conviction in the SRC International case.

His original 12-year sentence was halved by the Pardons Board in February 2023, along with a reduced fine. - Bernama