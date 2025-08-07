Zambry denies Chinese students taking local university quotas

GEORGE TOWN: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir dismissed allegations that Chinese students are displacing locals in public universities.

He clarified that the government has not prioritised foreign students over Malaysians in foundation programmes.

“We have never compromised on the policies set by the Central University Admission Unit (UPU),” he said.

He emphasised that public universities prioritise Malaysian students as their primary beneficiaries.

“It is not true that we are denying local students their rights,” he added.

Zambry spoke after opening the IEEE International Symposium on the Physical and Failure Analysis of Integrated Circuits (IPFA) 2025 at the Setia Spice Convention Centre.

His statement countered claims by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in Parliament.

Wee had suggested that Chinese students secure spots in public universities due to financial advantages.

Zambry noted that Malaysia welcomes international students from over 150 countries under its internationalisation policy.

“They choose Malaysia because they trust our education system,” he explained.

He attributed the shift from Western countries to geopolitical tensions and competition.

The minister warned against spreading unfounded allegations that create public anxiety.

He urged MPs and others to seek constructive dialogue instead of politicising the issue.

“I don’t want to see the creation of polemics that only do harm,” he stressed. - Bernama