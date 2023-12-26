Two relief centres flooded, 447 victims evacuated

KUALA BERANG: Two temporary relief centres here were flooded, causing the 447 victims housed there to be transferred to other centres early this morning.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar said 146 victims from the centre in Kampung Batu 23 had to be moved to Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Berang while 301 others from the Projek Penyusunan Semula Kampung (PPSK) Kampung Gunong Menerong centre had to be transferred to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Menerong.

“The transfer was carried out early today as a result of the collaboration of all agencies involved.

“So far, only these two relief centres in the Hulu Terengganu district had to be closed and the victims evacuated,” he told reporters after surveying the flood situation in Kuala Berang here today.

He said they also found that the water level upstream of the area was still high and a strong current was moving to Kuala Berang or straight towards Kuala Terengganu.

For the record, Kuala Terengganu is the only one out of the eight districts in the state which has yet to be hit by the third monsoonal wave of floods, which has so far affected 10,283 victims as of 2 pm today.

In addition, he said the water levels at the major rivers in Besut and Setiu were receding while the river water level in Kemaman was rising and fast-flowing.

“As such, I would like to advise those living in low-lying areas or who have experienced floods before to continue to be on the alert and be prepared to move to relief centres if necessary,” he said. -Bernama