Two RFID manual lanes opened at Bandar Cassia toll plaza

BATU KAWAN: Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) has announced that two manual Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) lanes have been opened at the Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), to facilitate users.

JKSB, which is the JSAHMS concession holder, said in a statement today that the two lanes involved are in Lane K23, Toll Plaza B from the direction of the North-South Expressway to Bandar Cassia and Lane M4 (Toll Plaza C) from Bandar Cassia towards the North-South Expressway.

“Both RFID manual lanes can be used during peak hours from Monday to Friday starting 6.30am to 9.30am.

“In the afternoon it is from 4.30pm to 7pm. The opening of the manual lane is intended to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours,” the statement said.

It also informed that toll officers will be equipped with portable devices (readers) in the manual lane to scan tags or RFID stickers to speed up user transactions.

In connection with that, JKSB advises the public to ensure that the balance in their card or e-wallet is always sufficient to enjoy a smooth journey. - Bernama