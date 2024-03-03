Two senior citizens found charred in Jalan Klang Lama fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Two male senior citizens in their 60’s were found burned to death in a fire involving 16 units of squatter houses in front of Scott Garden, Jalan Klang Lama here early this morning.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department received an emergency call on the fire at about 4.57 am.

Nine fire engines with 46 personnel from the stations of Seputeh, Jalan Hang Tuah, Sentul, Sri Petaling, Pantai, Sri Hartamas, Taman Tun and Keramat were mobilised to the incident location.

The condition of the houses being close to one another also hindered the firefighting operation and the blaze was brought under control at 6.05 am with 12 units of houses razed to the ground and another four were 50 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement today.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, he added. - Bernama