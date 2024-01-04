Two students killed in motorcycle accident

SHAH ALAM: Two students were killed when the motorcycles they were riding collided with two other motorcycles in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Kapar in Kapar, Klang near here last night.

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said preliminary investigations found that the accident, that occured around 10 pm, was believed to have involved four motorcycles ridden by four individuals.

“The accident is believed to have taken place when the two motorcyclists, from Bukit Kapar heading towards Kapar, collided with two other motorcyclists from the opposite direction in front of the SMK Bukit Kapar,“ he said in a statement.

“The two teenagers, aged 15, died at the scene due to head injuries. Their remains were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang for a post-mortem.”

Vijaya Rao said his team is tracking down two more men, aged between 15 and 20, who were involved in the accident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and urged anyone with information regarding the accident to contact traffic investigation officer, Inspector Ahmad Fadzli Abdullah on 017-5843860 to assist with the investigation. -Bernama