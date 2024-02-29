Two women among 16 nabbed for cable theft

SEREMBAN: Police made about RM1.5 million worth of seizures and detained 16 individuals, including two women, for suspected involvement in cable theft activities around the district on Feb 21.

Seremban district police chief Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the arrest of the suspects, aged between 25 and 50, was made following a DC power cable theft case at Taman Kelab Tuanku here on Feb 20, which resulted in losses amounting to RM10,000.

“Checks found that four of them have previous criminal records and we believe that the group has been actively stealing cables since last year.

“Their modus operandi is stealing cables owned by telecommunication companies (Telco) from the targeted substations.

“They not only stole cables but also made off with components such as radio remote units (RRU) and lithium batteries before reselling them,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Hatta said any components unsuitable for resale would be sold to scrap metal dealers.

He urged those with information related to the cable theft case to come forward to assist in the investigations by contacting investigating officer Inspector Saidi Busman at 01131558034. - Bernama