Ulu Tiram incident: Injured cop discharged from Hospital

JOHOR BAHRU: The policeman, who was shot in his shoulder and hip during the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station here on May 17, was discharged from the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) on Saturday (May 25).

Seri Alam District police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was discharged after nine days of treatment and is on two months’ leave.

“Surely the incident has traumatised Mohd Hasif and he also received counselling during his stay at the hospital and, if necessary, he will undergo further counselling.

“He is in stable condition and can walk without having to use a walking stick... (however), he will receive regular treatment over the next two months,” he told reporters during the handing over of state government contributions to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) of Johor at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Also present was Johor police chief CP M Kumar.

In the 2.45 am attack on the police station on May 17, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed by a masked intruder armed with a machete, while Mohd Hasif was shot and injured.

Seven individuals were remanded for seven days from May 18 to May 24 to assist in the investigations, with five of them being family members of the suspect and two others being students who were at the scene during the incident.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said that the five were rearrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) after their remand period ended.

