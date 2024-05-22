Ulu Tiram incident: Two students released, five other suspects still under detention

JOHOR BAHRU: Two students who were arrested in connection with the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station here last Friday have been released unconditionally, according to police.

“The two students held for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code have been released unconditionally following an order from the Attorney General’s Chambers in Putrajaya,” Johor police chief M. Kumar said in a statement today.

A 22-year-old man from a private college and a 21-year-old woman from a training institute were among seven people nabbed over the 2.45 am attack by a masked man armed with a parang and a gun.

Constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and injured in the incident. The attacker was shot dead.

Kumar said the other five suspects, who are family members of the attacker, are still under detention, with their remand order due to expire on May 24.

He reminded the public not to speculate on the case on social media as it could jeopardise police investigations.