Ulu Tiram incident: JKM to provide counselling to families as long as needed - Noraini

TAPAH: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will provide counselling sessions as long as needed for the families of the two policemen who were killed in the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor on May 17.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the move was vital in helping in the emotional state of each family member who is still affected by the death of their loved one in the incident.

She said although the emotions of family members seem to be in control, it is only natural that both families are dealing with much sadness over their sudden loss in such a tragic manner.

“Therefore, we feel the counselling sessions are needed until they are ready to return to their normal lives,“ she said when met after visiting the family of Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar in Kampung Poh Tambahan 1, Bidor here today.

Earlier, Noraini presented the Skim Pemberian Ehsan Yayasan Kebajikan Negara amounting to RM3,000 to the late Ahmad Azza Fahmi’s family.

Noraini said her team expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and hoped they remained resilient in the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Azza Fahmi’s father Azhar Khaiden, 54, said he accepted his son’s fate as Allah SWT’s will, adding that he was grateful for the cooperation given by all parties to the family including facilitating the management of his son’s funeral.

He said he intends to name a new surau (Surau al-Fahmi), to be built in his village soon, after his son.

“This matter was already conveyed to the menteri besar during his visit here during the day and I hope it will be realised,“ he added.

In the 2.45 am attack on the police station, Ahmad Azza Fahmi and his colleague Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed by a man armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and injured in the incident.

A 21-year-old suspect was shot dead in the incident too.

