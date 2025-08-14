Pahang tahfiz schools receive RM3.5m boost for infrastructure upgrades

KUANTAN: The Pahang State Legislative Assembly heard today about joint efforts between state and federal authorities to upgrade infrastructure at private tahfiz schools.

Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad revealed the federal government disbursed RM3.5 million last year to 31 institutions for facility improvements.

The state government complemented this through its Makmur Pahang initiative by granting RM2,000 annually to each school since 2022.

Syed Ibrahim addressed queries from Lantikan Assemblyman Haris Salleh Hamzah about registered tahfiz institutions and their development plans.

Official records show 136 private tahfiz schools currently operate with valid registration across Pahang.

Another 56 institutions await approval from the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council for operational clearance.

The state also oversees 37 government-run tahfiz kindergartens employing 157 educators for 1,180 pupils statewide.

Annual operational funding for these institutions totals RM7.4 million from state coffers.

Financial aid includes RM250 per student for B40 families, amounting to RM2.52 million in targeted assistance. - Bernama