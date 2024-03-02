UMNO respects decision of pardons board

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO respects the decisions and absolute discretionary right of the Pardons Board in reducing the jail term and fine against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

This was reached at a special meeting of the party’s Supreme Council chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Menara Dato’ Onn, here today.

“We respect the decisions and absolute discretionary rights of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,“ according to a statement issued after the meeting.

According to the statement, UMNO will continue with efforts to free Najib in accordance with the laws of the country and affirmed the decision of the party’s general assembly for Najib to be given justice,

“As such, UMNO hopes that on the principle of justice, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will equally uphold this spirit,“ read the statement.

Yesterday, a statement issued by the Secretariat of the Pardons Board, Legal Affairs Division, Prime Minister’s Department, stated that Najib will be released earlier, that is on Aug 23, 2028, following the decision of the Pardons Board to reduce his prison sentence and fine.

The Pardon Board of the Federal Territories, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya made the decision at its 61st meeting last Jan 29.

Following the decision, Najib’s prison sentence was reduced from 12 years to six years, and the fine to be paid by Najib was also cut to only RM50 million from the original RM210 million.

Najib, 70, who has been serving the jail sentence at the Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds, filed the petition for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022.

On July 28, 2020, the High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and fined him RM210 million after finding him guilty of three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one charge of abusing his position over SRC funds.

His appeal against his conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in 2021 and Aug 23 the following year by the Federal Court, leaving only a royal pardon as his last avenue for freedom. - Bernama