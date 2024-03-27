PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has condemned the petrol bomb attack that occurred at a KK Mart located in Bidor, Perak.

“We entrust it to the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and to enforce the most stringent penalties against those found responsible,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 27).

Despite death threats targeted against him, he stated that his stance towards KK Mart remains the same.

“My stance, and the entire Muslim community in Malaysia remain resolute as we persist with the #boycottkkmart campaign, as a firm reminder for all to respect Islam on this soil,” he said.

He also thanked the police and authorities for pressing charges against those allegedly involved in the socks controversy.

READ MORE:

KK Mart Group founder, wife charged over ‘Allah’ socks fiasco

KK Mart files lawsuit against socks supplier