PETALING JAYA: KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan has pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, today, to the charge of intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others following the sales of the socks bearing the word “Allah” at its retail chain.

According to the New Straits Times, the 57-year-old said he understood when the charge was read out to him by the interpreter before Sessions judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

Chai’s counsel Datul Rajpal Singh pleaded that the charge under Section 298 of the Penal Code was a bailable offence and proposed a RM5,000 bail, saying that quantum was sufficient to ensure the accused’s attendance in court.

“My client is the main person in the company and he has 5,000 staff with 810 outlets nationwide, as well as in Nepal, India and Brunei.

“He is active with non-governmental organisations and a philanthropist.

“I believe there is no reason for him to abscond,“ he was quoted as saying by the English daily during the court proceedings.

In addition to Rajpal, Chai was also represented by counsels Datuk David Gurupatham, Datuk R.S Sodhi, Datuk Theng Book and James Ee.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud prosecuted.

Meanwhile, separately, Chai’s wife and KK Mart director Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui

was also charged for the same offence.

Following the charges, Masri proposed bail of RM15,000 for Chai and RM10,000 for Loh.

Singh then appealed for bail to be set at RM7,000 for Loh, mentioning that she is also a housewife responsible for two children.

Singh also emphasised that the couple posed no flight risks, given their nationwide business operations.

Anas then ordered bail to be set at RM10,000 each for Chai and Loh.

Meanwhile, during the same court session today, directors of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd were separately charged with abetting Chai and Loh in the distribution of the controversial “Allah”-printed socks.

Xin Jian Chang is the company that previously supplied these socks to KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd.

According to the charge sheet, Soh Chin Huat, 61; Goh Li Huay, 62; and Soh Hui San, 36, were accused of abetting the convenience chain by intentionally hurting the religious feelings of Muslims by displaying these socks on its sales rack.

Chin Huat, representing the company, faced an additional charge of a similar offence.

Their offences are framed under Section 109, read together with Section 298 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum one-year jail term, fines, or both upon conviction.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges before the judge today

.

The prosecution suggested RM5,000 bail for each accused, which was agreed upon by their lawyer, Lau Yi Leong.

However, the court set bail at RM10,000 for each accused and scheduled mentions for all cases on April 29.

