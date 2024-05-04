PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Muhammad Akmal Saleh has been released after providing his statement, which lasted two hours, at the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD).

The New Straits Times reported that he was summoned due to a police report lodged against him under the Sedition Act regarding a video recording of a lecture held in Kelantan.

Akmal said that he was told to provide his statement to the police eventhough he was scheduled to attend a programme in Beaufort, Sabah.

“I asked if it could wait, but I was told that the statement needed to be taken as soon as possible.

“As soon as I left Immigration inspection, I was immediately taken and brought to IPD. Alhamdulillah, the statement was also taken,” he said at the Kota Kinabalu IPD compound.

He believed that the video did not contain seditious elements and left the police to conduct their investigation.

“We are ready to fight in court because I am not afraid,“ he added.

Akmal was taken to the Kota Kinabalu IPD earlier this morning.

He said in a Facebook post this morning that he was scheduled to provide a statement at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) tomorrow.

