Man arrested after climbing atop electricity substation in Kedah

PETALING JAYA: A 39-year-old man was arrested by police for climbing atop an electricity substation in Kampung Muhibbah, Bandar Darulaman, Kedah on Monday afternoon, causing alarm among the public.

According to Harian Metro citing a police report on the incident, the Kubang Pasu district police operations room received information about the incident from members of the public at 6.24pm, stating that a man had climbed the electricity substation.

Police personnel from the motorcycle patrol unit and Jitra police station arrived at the scene to find the suspect still on top of the substation, with the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station, Kubang Pasu Civil Defense Force and an ambulance also dispatched to assist in the rescue operation.

Kubang Pasu district police chief, Superintendent Rodzi Abu Hassan stated that the man, who resides in Batu Kurau, Perak, is currently being detained at the Kubang Pasu district police headquarters for further investigation.

Rodzi said the man was successfully brought down at 8.45pm and will be referred to the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) for a urine screening test today.

Eyewitnesses captured footage of the man scaling the substation akin to “Spider-Man”, potentially endangering his life due to the high-voltage current being distributed through the said substation.