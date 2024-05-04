PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Muhammad Akmal Saleh is being investigated under sedition, according to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

In a statement today, Razarudin confirmed that police have received two reports of Akmal’s actions concerning the Allah socks issue found in the convenience store KK Mart.

“The case will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Multimedia Communications Act 1988.

“He is currently being investigated. The investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney General’s office once investigations are complete,” he said.

Razarudin said on Wednesday (April 3) that police have not investigated the Merlimau assemblyman as he was not reported, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

Meanwhile, the Yang-Di Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said in another report not to exploit the issue further and prolong it.

Akmal has been vocal in his stance on calling Malaysians to boycott the convenience store franchise over the supply of socks with the word “Allah” inscribed on them.

On Sunday (March 17), he threatened a stronger boycott against KK Mart if they did not post apology banners in all stores nationwide.

On Thursday (March 14), a day after KK Mart issued an apology for the socks in their outlets, he posted a picture on Facebook holding a sword stating that “it is better to die standing than living while on one’s knees,” proclaiming his stance on the issue.

